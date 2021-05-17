The victim of a sexual assault case said she believes justice was served knowing 51-year-old Michael Lashun Brown was recently sentenced to life in prison.
Brown, of Lone Grove, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Judge Janelle Haverkamp’s 235th District Court on April 15, according to a news release issued last week from the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office. He was found guilty the day before by a Cooke County jury.
“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous because of the nature of the crime. “No one believed me for 13 years, so it felt good to finally have that.”
Officials said the victim was repeatedly abused in a house in Gainesville when she was between 8 and 10 years old. Brown was residing with the victim and her mother at the time, according to a previous Register report.
The victim initially made an outcry in 2007 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. However, the case was not investigated, submitted to the DA’s office or presented to a grand jury until 2019, the release indicates.
In 2019, First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson told the Register there is “not a statute of limitations on these types of cases.”
“So, when the case was turned in to us we took it and ran,” Erlandson previously said.
In 2019, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said she was not aware of the circumstances that reopened the case. She said the case was reopened in 2018 and filed with the DA’s office on March 4, 2019.
“The persistence that the victim showed is admirable,” Erlandson said. “For almost 15 years, the story that the victim told about what happened never changed. Thankfully, at the end of 2018, she spoke to the Gainesville Police Department, and we were able to get her justice.”
Erlandson said the minimum sentence Brown could’ve received on each case was five years. He also said Brown’s case marked the first jury trial in the county in more than a year.
Brown will be eligible for parole in 30 years, Erlandson said. Should he be released from prison, he will have to be a registered sex offender.
“This sentence highlights the degree of disgust that our community rightly has towards individuals that commit offenses against children,” Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said. “The sexual abuse of a child is among the worst offenses a person can commit. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and victims to aggressively punish people for these heinous acts.”
The case was tried by Erlandson and Assistant District Attorney Olivia Neu.
Denton-based attorney Stanley “Stan” Goodwin represented Brown. He did not return requests for comment as of press time.
As for the victim? She said she is grateful to all who worked on her case.
“Without them this wouldn't [have] been possible,” she said. “ … He took my childhood away from me, but he doesn’t get to hurt anyone else, and that’s the best thing about this outcome.”
