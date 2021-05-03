Newly elected Mayor Tommy Moore is expected to take his oath of office on Tuesday evening, along with council members Brandon Eberhart, Carolyn Hendricks and Ken Keeler.
The Gainesville City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, inside the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Moore was elected to his new position Saturday, May 1. He previously served as Ward 5 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.
According to the meeting agenda, a new Mayor Pro Tem is also expected to be elected by members of the council.
Eberhart, who has served Ward 2 since 2019, was elected to a full term Saturday. Hendricks, Ward 1 councilwoman, and Keeler, Ward 4 councilman, were unopposed this election season.
