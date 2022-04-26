This year's Medal of Honor (MoH) parade drew several hundred people to downtown Gainesville Saturday morning, the last big event of this year's celebration.
Dozens of businesses, students and veteran groups participated in the parade, which ran for about an hour, west from the Gainesville Depot and past the Cooke County Courthouse, under overcast, windy conditions and temperatures in the low 70s.
Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch led this year's parade and was joined by comrades including Melvin Morris and Doc Ballard.
Groundbreaking
North Central Texas College and Gainesville city officials broke ground Thursday for a new Medal of Honor museum at the college.
Medal of Honor (MoH) recipients, MoH committee members, NCTC faculty and more turned out for the event in the main Welcome Center parking lot, near the site of the new museum at California and Bonner streets.
“We know without those that were willing to put their lives on the line, we wouldn’t have the life we have today in this community, in this state or in this country,” said State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster), who helped secure the $5 million in financing for the museum from state officials.
NCTC, Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation and the state of Texas, along with input from the MoH Host City Committee. “The MoH Host City Museum has been a conversation for well over five years now,” said NCTC Chancellor Dr. G. Brent Wallace. “Through the support of Senators Jane Nelson and Drew Springer, we will have seen this dream for the Gainesville Community come to fruition.”
The museum was designed by Wichita Falls-based BYSP architects, which has worked with NCTC on the Leo and Mabel Scott Health Science Center and the Industrial Trades Center.
The museum will double as a community meeting center as well.
“We’re trying to design it with flexibility in mind,” explained Steve Wood of BYSP to the host committee in February. “Maybe it’s something where you want to get prepared for the year’s event... or you can use it for smaller conference rooms when you have a smaller meeting, like if the city wants to borrow the space for an executive meeting or for the college to have a space there.”
“This facility will be a hub for not only the community and a repository for recipient historical artifacts,” said Wallace. “But will also be a place in which students from across North Texas will be able to learn from the history of these individuals and garner a better understanding of service and patriotism.”
Host City
Seven medal recipients participated this year. They visited Gainesville Junior High and Gainesville High School Thursday before the groundbreaking.
English students and teacher Gabrielle Fletcher at the college put together a MoH exhibit for this year. The MoH Host City Program is celebrating its 21st year this week. It has hosted 56 of the 67 living MoH recipients, giving them chances to share their stories and the stories of their fellow soldiers and recipients who did not live to be able to tell their stories.
“This program is unlike any other program in the fact that these recipients truly have become a part of the ‘family,’” said Wallace. “This facility will not only serve as a museum but as a home away from home for the Medal of Honor Recipients themselves. My hope for the museum is to serve as a reminder to those who visit of service and sacrifice; that each time someone visits they leave with a better understanding of these recipients, their lives, their families, and their commitment to freedom.”
The Patriot Guard Riders rumbled onto the North Central Texas College campus late Wednesday afternoon as part of the motorcade that brought Medal of Honor recipients to this year’s celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.