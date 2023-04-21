Gainesville’s Medal of Honor Week wraps up Saturday, with the annual parade downtown and a meet-and-greet at the Gainesville Civic Center.
The Saturday parade, set for 10 a.m., will run west down California Street, then go left at the Braum's restaurant and end at the Civic Center.
The annual Friday night banquet is sold out.
The schedule for the remainder of the week is as follows:
Friday
Tree dedication ceremony on Home Grown Hereos Walking Trail.
The Medal of Honor Banquet begins at 6 p.m. with social hour at the Gainesville Civic Center. It is sold out.
Saturday
Saturday

The annual parade starts at 10 a.m. on California Street in downtown Gainesville.
Medal of Honor recipients will meet the public and sign books at the Gainesville Civic Center after the parade.
