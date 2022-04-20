Medal of Honor Week starts Wednesday, when this year’s guests arrive via motorcade at North Central Texas College.
This year’s big highlight will be the groundbreaking for the new Medal of Honor Host City Museum.
The 1 p.m. ceremony will be at the NCTC Gainesville campus (1525 W. California St.) in the main Welcome Center parking lot, next to the spot where the new, $5 million museum will be under construction later this year.
The new, $5 million facility is being developed in partnership with the city, the college, Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation and the state. It will be curated and staffed by the college.
Motorcade due late Wednesday
The annual trek of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients from Dallas-Ft Worth Airport to Medal of Honor Weekend in Gainesville is set for Wednesday.
A historic number of public safety agencies are participating in the large motorcade escorting these highly decorated veterans all the way to Gainesville.
Current estimates project the procession to stretch two miles long, with dozens of vehicles between 5-5:15 p.m.
That will mean rush hour traffic delays between Dallas and Gainesville, as drivers are expected to pull over and make way for the motorcade.
The route will take participants north up Interstate 35 to the FM 1306 exit, around Gainesville High School and onto North Central Texas College.
This year’s schedule
Wednesday, April 20 – Arrival at North Central Texas College in Gainesville;
Thursday, April 21 – Groundbreaking for new Medal of Honor Museum on NCTC campus at 1 p.m., Patriot Dinner (sold out);
Friday, April 22 – Tour Home Grown Hero Walking Trail; Medal of Honor Banquet (sold out);
Saturday, April 23 – Medal of Honor Parade in downtown Gainesville (10-11 a.m.), book signing at Civic Center (noon-2 p.m.).
Read the Register's Medal of Honor preview section in Tuesday's edition.
