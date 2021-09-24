Voters in Gainesville and Indian Creek can learn more very soon about the spending measures they will be voting on Nov. 2
Gainesville Independent School District will host several public meetings to discuss plans to finance and build a new, $70 million middle school on the grounds of the aging Gainesville Junior High.
All meetings are open to the public and will include presentations by Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart and question and answer sessions. The meetings will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the GISD Auditorium, 1201 S. Lindsay St., on the following dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Thursday, Oct. 7
Thursday, Oct. 14
Thursday, Oct. 21 (Spanish)
Thursday, Oct. 28
Anyone who is registered to vote in Gainesville ISD can vote in the November bond election. Voters must be registered by Oct. 4. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.
For more information, visit www.gainesvilleisd.org/bond2021.
