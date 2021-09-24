The Texas Health and Human Services Commission wants applicants for an open seat on its Preparedness Coordinating Council. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022. The council examines issues related to preparedness, training, planning, communications and emergency response to public health and medical emergencies.
Council members must regularly participate in council meetings. They may also have to participate in subcommittee meetings, projects and presentations. Council meetings are held about once every 3-4 months in Austin or at the call of the presiding officer. A council member may be repaid for their travel expenses to and from meetings — if money is available and in accordance with state travel policy.
Applications are due Oct. 8 by 11:59 p.m. Email to HHS_Appointments@hhs.texas.gov, or write to Texas Health and Human Services Commission 4900 N. Lamar Blvd. Mail Code 0223 Austin, TX 78751 Attn: Susanna Sparkman for more information.
