AUSTIN — The missing Operation Lone Star Texas National Guardsman has been found dead after being reported missing last week, state officials announced Monday.
Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, went missing Friday morning along the Rio Grande River during a mission related incident in Eagle Pass, the Texas Military Department said. Evans was attempting to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S., it said.
Officials noted that strong river currents made immediate dive rescue searches difficult.
“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, adjutant general for Texas, in a statement. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security.”
Evans was a field artilleryman from Arlington. He joined the Texas National Guard in 2019.
He was deployed to the border as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, a mission that has sent 10,000 guardsmen to the Texas-Mexico border to enhance border security and curb illegal immigration.
The mission has received great criticism for its rushed launch that led to pay issues and inadequate resources. Multiple guardsman who were deployed as part of the operation have also died by suicide, per reports.
It has also cost Texas taxpayers more than $2 billion a year since it launched last March.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," Abbott said in a statement. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country.”
