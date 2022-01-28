Time is running out to register for the primary election, set for March 1.
Cooke County Republicans have a handful of contested elections, including three men vying for the county judge slot.
The last day to register to vote is Monday. Early, in-person balloting will run Feb. 14-25 at the Cooke County Clerk’s office, located in the courthouse annex on the eastside of the square in downtown Gainesville.
Absentee ballots can be requested by mail until Feb. 18, and will be received in-person the clerk’s office through Election Day (March 1) or until March 3 if postmarked on or prior to March 1.
Call Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison at 940-668-5437 or Cooke County Voter Registrar Brandy Ann Carr at 940-668-550 (option 8) for more information.
Voters can also visit www.co.cooke.tx.us/page/cooke.Elections.
Candidate forum
The Cooke County Republican Women Club will host a candidate forum Feb. 3 for candidates running for Cooke County Judge, as well as other county seats.
The event will be at First Christian Church in Gainesville, 401 N. Commerce St., starting at 6 p.m.
It will feature candidates for County Judge (John O. Roane, Leon Klement and incumbent Steve Starnes), County Court At Law (incumbent John H. Morris and Lynn Switzer), County Commissioner Precinct 4 (John Metzler, Jeremy Jay Bayer and Matt P. Sicking) and Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 (Carroll L. Johnson and Bradley “Brad” Mitchell).
Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook, go to www.cookegop.com/ccrw or call 214-212-9417.
