The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Wind Advisory for Cooke County ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms that is expected to move in overnight.
The forecast calls for severe storms and heavy rainfall in spots, with winds as high as 35 mph. Up to an inch of rain is expected by dawn Wednesday.
The strong weather is expected to dissipate Wednesday morning, giving way to lingering wind, sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s.
