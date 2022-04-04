Overcast skies are expected to give way to thunderstorms and high winds later today, according to forecasters.
The storm line is expected to move into Cooke County and surrounding areas after 6 p.m., with heavy weather expected to persist past midnight.
A dip in the jet stream across the center of the country, which started late last weekend, allowed an early week storm to travel from the Northwest states to the southern Plains, sparking some stronger thunderstorms on Sunday. Hail larger than a quarter was reported across parts of southwestern Oklahoma.
As the storm progresses east, the area of possible severe weather will become more widespread.
"Severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt across Eastern Texas and reach into the Mississippi River Valley on Monday, including in larger metropolitan areas such as Dallas and San Antonio that could all be at risk," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle.
Once again, thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph possible. In addition, flooding downpours as well as isolated tornadoes will be a concern.
