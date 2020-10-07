Testing mosquitoes for viruses has come to an end this year in Cooke County.
Mosquitoes are collected in Gainesville, Lake Kiowa and throughout the county on a routine basis from May until October to test for mosquito-borne diseases.
They are then packaged up and sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin for testing, Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said. The last batch of the season was sent off Tuesday, Oct. 6.
While testing typically begins in early May, Fletcher previously told the Register the start of collecting mosquito samples was delayed until the end of May because of limited resources because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mosquitoes carry an array of diseases. However, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. and one that’s commonly tested for in Cooke County.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, most people infected with West Nile virus — about 80% — will not develop an illness. The other 20% infected could develop a mild form of West Nile fever, which may include fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph glands. Only about one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus will develop the more severe form of the disease, West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which may affect the brain and spinal cord, according to the state’s website. The signs and symptoms of severe disease may include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis.
The incubation period of West Nile virus in humans is two to 14 days. Signs and symptoms of mild disease may last a few days. Signs and symptoms of severe disease may last several weeks or months, though neurological effects may be permanent. While rare, death can occur, officials say.
Fletcher said Tuesday that so far, the county has not had any positive West Nile cases to report.
“Actually, I think statewide it has been a little quieter year than some,” Fletcher said.
Even though no mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus this season it doesn't mean it's not here, he said.
“Like any disease, it's here, it's around,” Fletcher said. “Just because we didn't catch it doesn't mean it's not here. It just means that we didn't catch that mosquito today.”
Fletcher recommends following the “four Ds” to help avoid getting bit by a mosquito:
• Dusk and Dawn: Try to stay indoors at dusk and dawn. That is when mosquitoes likely to carry infection are most active.
• Dress: Wear pants and long sleeves when outside. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing; mosquito repellent clothing is also available.
• DEET: Apply insect repellent that contains DEET. Read and follow label instructions. Spray both exposed skin and clothing with repellent.
• Drain: Get rid of standing water in your yard and neighborhood. Old tires, flower pots, clogged rain gutters, birdbaths and wading pools can be breeding sites for mosquitoes.
Fletcher said he expects test results to come back for the last sampling of mosquitoes next week unless there is a positive for something they tested for in the batch. If that's the case, the state will call him, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.