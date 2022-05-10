Sunny skies and warm temperatures greeting the crowds for two local event over the weekend.
The Gainesville Spring Fling at the Farmer’s Market, hosted by the Gainesville Parks and Recreation department, featured local businesses and artists. Antique cars lined the streets surrounding streets and many vendors were ready with crafts, food, jewelry and more. A kids zone was also set up along West Elm Street for a slide and bounce houses.
Muenster hosted the Main Street Market and Mimosa Walk. People turned out for a variety of mimosas, a chance to get deals at the regular downtown shops and other local vendors lined up along the street. There were also opportunities for carriage rides from Precious Memories Carriage Service around historic downtown Muenster. This event also had a kids zone with a bounce house and inflatable slide, but also had a mechanical bull set up.
