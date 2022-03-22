Muenster Independent School District has announced that Scott Bicknell is the lone finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Steven Self.
Teachers and staff were asked during the search what characteristics align with MISD’s “Tradition of Success.”
“We believe Mr. Bicknell fits these characteristics that were high on their list as well as what the Board of Trustees were looking for”, said Board President Darren Bindel. “Mr. Bicknell is a servant leader who, we believe, will fill this role with enthusiasm and will empower our students and staff to keep raising the bar. Most of his academic career has been in small rural schools, so we feel he will fit in well with the community of Muenster.”
Bicknell has been the superintendent at Glasscock County ISD in the Midland-Odessa area for the past four years, and served there as an administrator seven years overall.
“I have been in education for 26 years,” he said. “During that time I was a classroom teacher, coach, athletic director, principal and a superintendent. You can say that I have done it all.”
While at Glasscock County, Bicknell has had many accomplishments, including Glasscock ISD’s elementary school, Garden City Elementary, to be nominated as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, and Glasscock ISD achieving the mark of Superior Achievement on TEA’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. He was also a founding member of the Education Foundation of Glasscock County and orchestrated a one-million dollar donation to the Foundation.
Along with being an educator, he is also a husband and father. He and his wife, Brooke, have been married almost 11 years and have two elementary-aged daughters, Josselyn and Everly.
“Brooke was also in education for 12 years,” said Bicknell. “She taught and coached. She currently has a home based business.”
Bicknell has high expectations coming in, first being interested in working in the school district due to, in his words, “the commitment of the staff and students to excellence.”
“They want to be the best at everything they do,” added Bicknell.
He prioritizes working as a team and encouraging student achievement and success through his role as a leader.
“Achievement is done by a team, not just an individual,” said Bicknell. “So I will strive to help lead the team in maintaining excellence, but also growing in other directions that would give our students more opportunities after high school.”
Bicknell stated that he believes establishing, building, and maintaining relationships with students and staff is most important in helping students succeed.
“This is key for any educator when teaching students,” added Bicknell.
As superintendent, he plans on helping ensure these relationships by “having a heart for service and being visible in all school settings.”
The search was announced on Nov. 18, along with the retirement of current Superintendent Steven Self.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.