Steven Self is ready to retire, just as soon as the Muenster Independent School District board finds his replacement as superintendent.
“I've been doing this for a long time and it's just kinda time to do something else and just kinda relax, for a few months anyway,” said Self, who announced his plans in November. “Over 45 years I've been in education and that's a long career, and I'm just ready to rest for a while.”
Self has done it all in education over these last four decades.
“I’ve been a principal, both high school and elementary, I have worked at the regional service center in Fort Worth, I've taught everything from fourth grade to twelfth grade and college,” said Self. “I’ve been at Muenster for seven years, so when I retire in June it will have been seven-and-a-half years.”
Self said that one of his main priorities is to get some well-earned rest.
“I think my wife and I would like to travel a bit. We traveled a lot when we were younger, but we haven't traveled as much,” said Self. “I definitely want to be with the grandkids more and see them more.”
New super
The school board is hoping to find a replacement that can meet the standards Self has set.
“Mr. Self has done an excellent job in his tenure at Muenster ISD. He has always had the district’s best interest at heart, and he has helped put the district in a favorable financial position,” said Darren Bindel, president of the Muenster school board. “We want a replacement that will continue this forward progress, and a leader that can collaborate and communicate well with the school board and faculty.”
The application cutoff is Friday, to be followed by a few weeks of candidate reviews by the board.
“Currently, we have received about 15 applicants and expect a few more as the application deadline approaches,” said Bindel. “We are pleased with the applicant pool and have identified several candidates to vet through the interview process.”
Interviews will be conducted in mid-to-late February with potential applicants, including both a first and second round, if necessary.
“After seeking input from our faculty and discussing our top priorities amongst the board, we are looking for a replacement with the following qualities: approachable and accessible to the staff and community, committed to the students and the community of Muenster, an effective communicator, and one that has some small, rural school experience,” said Bindel. “Long story short, we are looking for a superintendent that will help continue our rich ‘Tradition of Success.’”
Listening skills important
“Y'know, everyone wants to be listened to, no one likes being brushed off, so I think communication is going to be one of the most important things,” Self. “Also they want someone with experience, someone who has been a superintendent and knows how to step in and do the job.”
The final decision will be revealed March 9, with the official hiring taking place on March 30. The new superintendent will work out a timetable with the board to start their new duties.
