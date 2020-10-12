Two people in critical condition were sent to Medical City Denton following a weekend crash, said Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Around 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were requested to investigate a crash at the intersection of U.S. 82 and Farm-to-Market Road 1199 in Lindsay.
Tackett, a DPS spokesman, said 16-year-old Clayton Spaeth of Muenster was driving a 2001 Chevy pickup south on FM 1199 and failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. Spaeth, Tackett said, drove into the intersection where he was struck by a 2017 Ford F-250 traveling westbound on U.S. 82.
Spaeth and another passenger were taken by CareFlite to the Denton hospital in critical condition, Tackett said.
Tackett said two other passengers were taken to North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., by Cooke County Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford was not injured, according to information provided by Tackett.
Additional details were not available as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.