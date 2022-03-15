The Cooke County Heritage Society (CCHS) hosted its annual Evening of Bread and Butter last week at the Santa Fe Depot in Gainesville.
This event is one of the primary fundraisers for the organization, the Morton Museum and the Santa Fe Depot Museum.
“While we serve bread and butter, it is also a bit of a play on words, as this fundraiser helps with the general funds of our organization and acts as the ‘bread and butter’ to keep us going,” explained CCHS president Elaine McHorse. “This is the fifth time we’ve held the event, first
time being six years ago when the idea was started by Lucy Sutton.”
The event featured a variety of breads, butters and wines for people to sample as they conversed and observed the exhibits.
“We have 10 different breads, and 10 different flavored butters,” said McHorse. “All butter flavorings were made by our group.”
Everyone was excited for the event, especially following this past year when they were unable to have the event.
“This was the last fundraiser of 2020 in the area before everything shut down due to COVID, and last year we were unable to have the event,” said McHorse. “We were nervous we’d be unable to have it again this year, but fortunately we were able to.”
This year, the event also celebrated the Santa Fe Depot recently reorganizing and developing new exhibits, as well as starting more regular hours with guides.
“A friend of mine wanted to volunteer, and I do two hours a day and she does four,” said one of the guides, Peachola Greene. “We have a lot of different groups come through here, people from Oklahoma, Sherman, school groups, and of course we have people just come through on the train, and if they’re waiting for their train to come through, they’ll have 30 to 45 minutes to just walk through and look at the displays.”
The next organization main event is the dedication of the mural painted on the side of the Morton Museum on April 30.
