The North Central Texas College Foundation held its annual Starlite Gala last week, honoring individuals and organizations that have given of their time and resources to further NCTC and their local communities.
The Starlite Gala was held at the WinStar Convention Center with attendance over 500 guests.
The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of NCTC. The NCTC Foundation established this award 30 years ago, in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the Class of 1926. This year’s F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to George Burrow.
Burrow had over 34 years in education, teaching in Celina, Whitesboro and Gainesville ISDs. He attended Dexter schools through the seventh grade and then graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1951 where he played football.
The summer after high school he decided to go to college. In 1953, he graduated from Gainesville Junior College (now North Central Texas College) with an Associate of Arts Degree and then in 1955 he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Social Studies and Physical Education. The day after graduating from college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years.
He was processed in at Fort Ord in California and then went to Fort Knox to wait until he was shipped out to Germany during the Cold War. He was in the 29th Armored Infantry Medical Battalion of the 3rd Army.
From the Army to the classroom
In 1957, he returned home and started looking for jobs. He interviewed for a teaching job in Celina at the end of August and after a teacher resigned at the last minute, he was hired to teach seventh and eighth grade Social Studies. His salary was $204 a month and the rest is education history.
He was hired on Saturday and started teaching on Monday. He was the only Social Studies teacher so he had no support or lesson plans. Just some books and a room full of students.
Several weeks after school started, the superintendent told him that for the next school year, Celina High School football was moving from 6-man to 11-man football. He asked him to organize a Junior High Team to get the boys ready for high school. He had 25 boys participating with no uniforms, no equipment except for a football, no program and they never played an official game, but they had a lot of fun, he recalled.
A year later, he took a teaching and coaching position at Whitesboro Middle School with a $500 a year raise. In 1959, he started his Master’s degree in Education with emphasis in Science at East Texas State in Commerce. He drove there on weekends for his classes. He finished his degree in 1961. In 1963, he proposed to his wife on Valentine’s Day and they were married in June.
In 1964, he took a coaching job at Gainesville ISD and was assigned the JV Football team. Ironically, the other coach for the team was Bo Reid — his high school football coach. At Gainesville, he taught Physical Science classes. In 1965, he moved to coach the freshman football team.
In 1973, at in-service right before the classes started, the principal asked him to teach chemistry. Fortunately, there was another chemistry teacher that helped him with lesson plans this time.
In 1975, the Gainesville School Board decided to develop a PE Program for elementary schools, and again they offered him this job – the catch was that he had to decide right then – so he took the job. He thought his coaching career was over but, in the fall of 1975, as he was getting the PE program organized, the GISD board needed to comply with a new federal law called Title IX – they wanted to develop a girl’s athletic program because none existed. So, he established a girl’s track team, 3-on-3 basketball team and a golf team and coached them for four years.
In 1979, he was promoted to the Director of Operations – he was responsible for transportation for the district’s buses, food service, food purchase and menu planning for all campuses and maintenance of all campuses.
In 1991, he retired from GISD after 34 years in education. He continued working with Adult Education/GED for another 10 years.
In September, 2022, the Gainesville High School Alumni Association inducted George and Sandra Burrow into the GISD Alumni and Teacher Hall of Fame. He and his wife have two daughters. In 2013, they moved to Hudson Oaks, Texas to be close to one of their daughters.
“Seems like everything about his career was done on a spur-of-the-moment, make-a-decision-now basis,” said former NCTC President Dr. Eddie Hadlock. “And most of it required that he develop some type of program from scratch on a very short deadline. And he did it. Quite remarkable.”
Service award
The NCTC Foundation established the Ed Wright Community Service Award to recognize individuals, organizations, and/or businesses for meritorious service to the college and/or the community.
The Ed Wright Community Service Award for Cooke County was presented to Sandy Schmitz and the Cooke County Boys and Girls Club.
“A true servant leader recognizing the value of others and wanting to make her community a better place, she has volunteered her time and energy with a local youth organization that served over 2700 youth in 2022 between the grades of first and eighth,” noted NCTC Foundation Board Member Jim Goldsworthy.
The Cooke County Boys and Girls Club provides youth development programs with an emphasis on three priority outcome areas: academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character/citizenship.
This organization has designated areas in the club that support each priority area: STEM room with computers, art room, homework room, game room, sewing/crochet room, two youth gyms, outdoor field with playground, and a separate wing designated for tweens, equipped with an e-sports room, game room, recreation room, music room and gym. Each area provides a safe space for youth to learn and grow, while becoming productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Schmitz has served as a volunteer, board member, and interim CEO for over one year. She is currently the Club's Board Chair.
“From being the driving force behind the Club's fundraising to mentoring youth to mopping floors and pulling weeds, she is always willing to do whatever is needed to support the Club,” added Goldsworthy. “She deeply cares about the organization and the youth who need us most. She can often be seen at the Club chatting and playing with a child who looked sad or teaching a child how to tie their shoes. She truly loves the Club and is an integral part of the Club's dedication to its mission and our families.”
For more information about helping provide scholarships through donations to the NCTC Foundation or about membership in the NCTC Alumni Association, contact Debbie Sharp by email at dsharp@nctc.edu.
