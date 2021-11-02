Lindsay eighth graders were eager Oct. 22 to start the annual Cooke County Eighth Grade Career Fair at North Central Texas College, which was co-hosted by Workforce Solutions Texoma. They were joined by students from Gainesville, Munster, Valley View, Callisburg and four other county school districts. They attended sessions on health sciences, agriculture, industrial technology, business, cosmetology and more.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you