North Central Texas College is the first to have announced closing its campuses for the potential wintry weather headed this way.
Friday, Feb. 12, a college spokeswoman announced NCTC campuses, which includes offices and in-person classes, will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to weather concerns.
All courses will be provided online, according to information provided by Elizabeth Abu, NCTC spokeswoman.
Students are encouraged to check Canvas this weekend for any assignments. Staff will be available to assist students virtually, Abu said.
A winter storm watch is in effect for the area from Saturday evening, Feb. 13 into Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter storm could bring anywhere from three to eight inches of snow and temperatures with wind chills as low as negative 15 degrees.
