The North Central Texas College Radiologic Technology department is now a member of Lambda Nu, a national honor society for the radiologic and imaging sciences, the community college district recently announced.
“I am excited about this opportunity for the students, including additional scholarship opportunities,” NCTC Rad Tech Faculty and Nu Chi Advisor Leslie Appling said in a press release. “This spring, we had 15 students who were eligible for membership.”
One of only 14 chapters in Texas, NCTC’s Texas Nu Chi chapter is inducting its first class of students, who will graduate NCTC in Spring 2021.
Lambda Nu’s objectives are to foster academic scholarship at the highest academic levels, promote research and investigation in the radiologic and imaging sciences and recognize exemplary scholarship, the release states.
More information on Lambda Nu can be found on their website at lambdanu.org.
