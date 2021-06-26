Tickets for the North Central Texas College drama department’s virtual production of the off-Broadway show “Puffs” are on sale.
The show by Max Cox is set to stream live at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.
The college’s version of “Puffs” is directed by Thom Talbott with technical direction/sound design by Missy Embrey and light design/stage management by Austin Creswell, according to a news release from NCTC.
Opening weekend drew 65 viewers, said NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu.
Tickets are $10 per household and available via nctc.universitytickets.com.
A news release from the college provides this synopsis of the show: “’Puffs’ is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs … who just happened to be there too. This clever and inventive play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a wizard hero can be.”
Cast in the production are Justin Hinton (Wayne), Philip Cuellar (Oliver), Brynna Fielder (Megan), Arturo Garcia Jr. (Narrator), Tony Johnson (Ernie Mac/Others), Carlie Cleveland (Hannah/Others), Matt Meade (J. Finch/ Others), Percie Carrillo (Leanne/Others), Emma Stevens (Sally Perks/Others), Victoria Smith (Susie Bones/Others), and Joseph Nordman (Cedric/Others).
Any questions can be directed to the school at 940-668-3355.
