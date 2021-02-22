North Central Texas College officials plan to open all but one of its campuses tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Online instruction will resume and campuses, with the exception of the Corinth location, will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to information provided by Elizabeth Abu, NCTC spokeswoman.
“The Corinth campus had extensive water damages and we are currently assessing them, so I’ll have more information on that tomorrow,” Abu said in an email Monday afternoon, Feb. 22.
Face-to-face instruction will resume Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Corinth. Information on where the courses will be moved or if they will be online will be provided by 5 p.m. Tuesday, school officials said.
Individual faculty members will also notify students once those moves have been finalized, according to Abu’s email. School officials encourage students to check their Canvas courses regularly this week for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.