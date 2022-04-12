DEF Recycling recently hosted its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 2100 N. Interstate 35 this past Friday. “We used to be downtown … down at the old ice house; We moved out here three years ago,” said owner David Fulton. “I started on my own, along with my wife, Angela, on April 2, 2012 – we’re actually celebrating our 10-year anniversary.” DEF Recycling accepts a variety of metal materials, and sells new steel materials.
