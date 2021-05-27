Summer Sounds organizers are moving ahead with their first outdoor concert of the season. However, it will not be on the brick road by the historic Cooke County Courthouse that everyone is used to.
This year, the event will still be downtown, just at the Gainesville Farmers Market, Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias said.
“The nostalgia of having it on the square will be missed, but really the city provided us with a really awesome facility,” Tobias said of the market at 215 W. Elm St. “We have a stage, and a turf, and public restrooms and picnic tables … and a large facility that we don’t have to worry about someone driving through …”
The first free concert event of the season is slated to kickoff around 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, with Riley Redding, Tobias said. Tanner Fenoglio takes the stage around 7:30 p.m. followed by headliner John Fullbright around 9 p.m. The live music should wrap close to 10:30 p.m., she said.
Tobias asks that everyone leave their coolers at home and come enjoy the “whole Summer Sounds” experience.
Due to the event’s Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit, no outside food or drinks are allowed on the premises, she said. If you want to enjoy food at Krootz Brewing Company, you may do so, just stay on their property, Tobias said.
“The way we are able to host Summer Sounds is due to our generous sponsors, but also our beer sales,” she said, while adding the beer tent is cash only.
She said the event does not generate a profit and is strictly a community event. It’s put on by volunteers.
The free concert series, which takes place each year on the last Friday of May, June and July, is in its 12th year. Founders Laura and Barry Otts ran the event for its first 10 years before it was passed on to the chamber to host.
“It’s going to be a really fun night,” Tobias said. “I’m hoping that the rain stays away.”
The forecast does indicate a chance of rain Friday. However, as of press time Thursday, May 27, the event was still on. Event organizers are to make a decision on if the show will be postponed as they monitor the forecast.
“It’s not a rain or shine event,” Tobias said. “But if it’s just going to be raining in the morning we will still have it in the evening.”
