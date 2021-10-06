VALLEY VIEW – Ray Roberts Lake State Park will unveil a new nature center at the Johnson Branch of the park Saturday.
“We are all very excited to open the new Nature Center to the public at last. This facility is the result of many years of vision and dedicated work by numerous park staff, volunteers, partner organizations and private donors that have made it all possible. It will significantly enhance our public services at Johnson Branch.” said Park Superintendent Robbie Merritt in a press release.
The grand opening will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m., beginning with a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony and followed by tours. Entrance fees are waved for this event.
The park will host numerous activities for children and have booths showcasing Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) programs, various outdoor recreation opportunities and TPWD jobs. Area partners such as the Dallas Off Road Bicycle Association, Texas Master Naturalists, Texas Forest Service and many others will also be on hand.
This project was made possible by a donation from the Araoz family in honor of Eulalia Araoz. The Ray Roberts Lake State Park Johnson Branch is located at 100 PW 4153, Valley View. More information can be found at https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.