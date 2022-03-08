Shirley Jane Newton, the first President of Cooke County Republican Women, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.
Newton was one of the 10 women who chartered Cooke County Republican Women on October 21, 1991. She served as club president in 1991 and 1992, remained active during the club’s formative years and remained a member for the rest of her life.
Newton compiled a history of Cooke County politics and the rise of the Republican Party. “Reconstructing Reconstruction Politics (1991-2009)” is posted at www.cookegop.com. She described the founding of CCRW as “the catalyst that broke Reconstruction’s more than one hundred-year domination of Cooke County, Texas politics.”
In addition, she outlined the conditions prior to 1991 and gave credit to the dedicated Republicans who laid the groundwork on which the party and CCRW could build.
Shirley Jane Lowrance was born in Frederick, Oklahoma on March 16, 1928. In 1947, she married William J. Newton. Upon his retirement, they moved to Gainesville in 1984.
A graveside service was held in Erick, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, March 2. Arrangement were made by White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. In lieu of flowers, Newton asked that donations be made to ABBA Women’s Center and Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center.
