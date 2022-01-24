Cooke County and much of North Texas has been cold and dry for weeks, rekindling local concerns about field fires.
The county’s Commissioners Court opted Monday to continue with a wait-and-see approach, following the advice of Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher.
“We’re in typical normal winter shape...but we could start seeing those crazy winter fires if things don’t change,” Fletcher told the court.
Extreme drought conditions prevail in the primarily pastoral areas around Muenster, Lindsay and Sivell Bend in the north end of the county.
Rain is not forecast for the Gainesville area for at least another week, around Feb. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
“I’m getting requests to put it in … we’re getting close (to needing a ban), said Leon Klement, the Precinct Four Commissioner who represents that corner of the county.
Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes picked up on Klement’s point, noting that “we’re in worse shape in the northwest” than other parts of the county.
Starnes added that if the court chose not to take action Monday, he could always institute a seven-day ban across the county himself and have the rest of court vote on whether or not to extend it beyond that period.
Precinct Three Commissioner Adam Arndt said he’s some of the same concerns from his constituents in the southeast end of the county; however, he doesn’t see the need for a ban quite yet.
“I’ve talked to several of the fire departments and they’re saying, ‘We’re good, we’re fine,’” Arndt said.
Arndt added that the fire risk can be mitigated with some common sense, like keeping areas around homes and buildings clear of growth.
“Just watch the humidity – if it’s below 25 or 30 percent, don’t burn,” Arndt said.
