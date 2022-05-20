No injuries were reported after a plane caught fire Thursday at the Gainesville Municipal Airport.
City officials said a 1957 Bellanca Single-Engine aircraft crashed when the pilot failed to extend the landing gear during his approach to Runway 18 around 4:30 p.m.. The aircraft subsequently caught fire on the runway, according the city’s press release.
The pilot, not identified, called 911 and the Gainesville Police, Fire, and Cooke County EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, but the aircraft was a total loss.
The airport reopened just after 6 p.m. after Gainesville Police, Fire, Cooke County EMS, and airport staff contained the fire and cleared the runway.
