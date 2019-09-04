No one spoke for or against the city of Gainesville’s proposed budget or tax rate Tuesday, Sept.3.
Public hearings for the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and tax rate were held Tuesday during the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting inside the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk Street.
“I’m good at that,” City Manager Barry Sullivan said after there were no comments on the city’s proposed budget.
The proposed 2019-2020 budget is $43.2 million, according to the city’s draft budget. The Register previously reported the revised budget for the current fiscal year is $43.6 million.
“There is around $12,000 worth of changes in the entire [proposed] budget of which none [are] in the General Fund,” Sullivan previously said.
The city’s proposed tax rate is 70 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The 2019-2020 proposed tax rate is one cent more than the effective rate of 69 cents, according to a previous report in the Register.
The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
Two public hearings are required if the proposed tax rate is above the effective rate. Tuesday’s public hearing marked the second one held by the city.
No one spoke for or against the tax rate during the first public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The average taxable value of a resident’s primary home in Gainesville this year is $118,977, according to a city notice about the proposed tax increase.
If the city council adopts the effective tax rate of 69 cents per $100 of taxable value, the amount of taxes imposed on the average home would be $816.54. However, if they adopt the proposed tax rate of 70 cents per $100 valuation, the amount of taxes imposed on the average home would be $828.42, the notice says.
Members of the city council are expected to vote on adopting the proposed budget and tax rate at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, inside the Municipal Building.
The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Mayor Jim Goldsworthy, as well as council members Tommy Moore and Keith Clegg, were not present at this week’s meeting.
