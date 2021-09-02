COVID-19 is still making the rounds in Cooke County.
"This week was as bad as last week," according to Ray Fletcher, Cooke County's emergency management coordinator.
Fletcher said the local hospitals -- Muenster Memorial and North Texas Medical Center -- are seeing the same levels of infection and patients seeking treatment as they have since the beginning of August.
The state's official COVID-19 dashboard reported 43 active cases in the county, as of Thursday morning; however, those numbers may not be up-to-date. Gainesville Independent School District reported 29 active cases just among students, along with 108 students in quarantine. The bulk of those cases were attributed to Gainesville High School and Chalmers and Edison elementaries.
Numbers for the other Cooke County school districts were not readily available.
"We are seeing more kids in local doctors' offices," Fletcher said, adding that some school district are seeing increases in cases and others "not at all."
Positive test rates continue to climb as well, Fletcher said. Emergency workers are still dealing with the coronavirus, too.
"First responders are not exempt, either. They are getting infected at the same rate as everyone else,' Fletcher added.
