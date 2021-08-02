Heading into the last week of the special legislative session, the partisan standoff over Texas Republicans’ priority elections bill is no closer to a resolution in Austin.
Enough House Democrats to prevent a quorum — 100 of the 150 House members have to be together to conduct official business — are still camped out in the nation’s capital, and Republicans are still waiting for them back in Austin, toiling through the daily monotony.
The few glimmers of hope for negotiation are long gone, and neither side appears to be in the mood for dialogue. Republicans believe they have already compromised plenty on the legislation, while Democrats are distrustful of both the policy driving the legislation and their GOP colleagues after seeing how they have managed the process around the bill so far.
Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call special session after special session until the elections bill passes, and he has said the next one will begin the day after this one ends; a special session can end early, but can’t go longer than 30 days, and Friday is the 30th day.
If there is another special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has indicated the Senate will pass elections legislation similar to what it passed during this one, which could close the door on any potential further negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.
“At the end of the day, this bill is going to pass, pretty much in the form that it’s in — we’re always willing to listen, if they have suggestions … but this bill is going to pass,” Patrick said at a Capitol news conference in July. “Is it in August, September, October? Is it next February? Is it next June? This bill is going to pass because the people of Texas of all colors want safe and secure elections. And the longer this goes on, the weaker [Democrats’] argument gets.”
Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters last week that the quorum-breaking Democrats have been “very clear” about their goals from the start — stopping the elections bill in the current special session and advocating for federal voting rights legislation.
“We’re not here in Washington to try to negotiate a bill that, for all indications, [Republicans] don’t have an interest in negotiating with us or talking with us about,” Turner said during a news conference. “So we’re here to press the case in Washington and we’re here to run out the clock on this special session, and we’ll deal with whatever comes next down the road.”
Asked if he knew how many Democrats planned to remain in Washington beyond the last day of the special session, Turner said no.
Besides the elections bill, there has been little progress made toward restoring legislative funding that Abbott vetoed in retaliation for the Democrats’ initial walkout over the bill. The clock is ticking — the funding was set to begin Sept. 1.
That issue could be resolved at the Texas Supreme Court, after a group that includes House Democrats and legislative staffers asked the court to override Abbott’s veto.
