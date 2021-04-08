Election season is upon us and it’s time to get to know the candidates running for office.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, the League of Women Voters of Cooke County is hosting a candidate forum with KGAF radio for the local contested races at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. Those who wish to attend can start coming in at 5:30 p.m., officials said. The event will be socially distanced to help slow the spread of the coronavirus so seating is limited. Everyone except the candidates are required to wear a mask.
Alice Gruber, local league president, said all candidates for Gainesville’s contested races have confirmed their attendance.
This May’s contested races include the Gainesville mayoral race where current Mayor Pro Tem Tommy Moore is vying for the seat against Angela Williams, Gainesville City Council Ward 2 seat where Justin Thompson is challenging incumbent Brad Eberhart and two spots on the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees. Joel Najera is fighting for incumbent Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey’s seat and Lenny Guillory is facing off with incumbent Place 5 board member Brad Cox for his position.
The mayor’s seat and the school board positions are at-large races. However, one must live in Ward 2 to vote for either Eberhart or Thompson.
“While these are all Gainesville positions, I think it is important for everyone in the county to be aware of the issues since Gainesville is the county seat,” Gruber said of why people should attend or listen to the forum when it’s broadcast. “What happens in Gainesville often affects the other cities and rural parts of the county.”
If one can’t attend in person, KGAF plans to broadcast the event over the radio on 92.3 FM or 1580 AM, via their website at www.kgaf.net, on local cable TV channel 2 and Facebook. The entire forum will also be posted online after it’s over, according to information provided by Gruber.
The League of Women Voters of Texas is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.
