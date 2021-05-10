North Central Texas College’s Drama Department is hosting online auditions at 7 p.m. for its virtual production of Puffs by Matt Cox.
The auditions will be held over Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11.The production needs 11 individuals aged 16 and up. Email Thom Talbott at ttalbott@nctc.edu to get the google docs for the audition and a Zoom invitation.
A news release from the college provides this synopsis of the show: “Puffs is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs … who just happened to be there too. This clever and inventive play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a wizard hero can be.”
The production will be directed by Talbott with technical direction by Missy Embrey, officials said.
The performances will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on June 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, and 27. Tickets will be available via nctc.universitytickets.com
