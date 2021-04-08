Things are inching their way back to normal at Gainesville-based North Texas Medical Center.
Kristi Rigsby, hospital spokeswoman, said NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd., just changed its visiting policy this week and extended visiting hours to 7 p.m.
“We will make an announcement overhead at 6:45 p.m. asking all visitors to begin exiting the building,” she said.
On March 8, the hospital began allowing visitation weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. after it had suspended visits for most of its patients March 24, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visits that were allowed during the past year included a single caregiver for terminal patients impending death, pediatric patients and labor and delivery patients.
“There are no weekend visiting hours at this time, but we are working diligently to bring that back once we have sufficient staff to screen visitors and monitor the front entrance,” Rigsby said.
As of now, only one visitor is allowed at a time for all patients in all departments except coronavirus patients unless it is an end of life situation or the patient requires a special needs caregiver, she said.
Any visitors to the hospital are still required to wear a mask while inside the building. Rigsby said all employees wear masks, too.
Visitors must enter through the front entrance of the hospital, get screened and receive a visitor’s badge. Visitors must also exit through the same doors and return the badge assigned to them on their way out, according to information provided by Rigsby.
She did say emergency department patients are allowed one guest at all times every day. That department, according to Rigsby, will screen all patients and visitors inside the emergency department waiting room unless they are brought in by ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.