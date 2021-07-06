North Texas Medical Center is asking community members to give the gift of life today, Tuesday, July 6, by donating blood at its blood drive.
The drive, benefiting Carter BloodCare, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1900 Hospital Blvd. Buses will be in the front parking lot of the hospital. To schedule an appointment, go to www.carterbloodcare.org. Those interested can schedule online until all spots are full.
NTMC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said Monday, July 5, that walk-ins will be welcome if there’s availability. As of about 1:15 p.m. Monday, she said there were “a lot of spots available.”
Blood donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health, according to archived Register reports.
In addition, donors must present a current, government-issued photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds are required to have written parental consent.
According to Carter BloodCare’s website, those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask at Carter BloodCare locations, including donor centers or blood drives, except when a policy requires it at the location of the drive. Individuals may choose to wear facial coverings, even if fully vaccinated, and masks will be available upon request, at all donation locations.
Unvaccinated individuals are asked to continue wearing a mask or face covering and social distance.
As of July 1, Carter BloodCare no longer performs COVID-19 antibody testing on blood donations, according to information posted on its website.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood, officials said.
