GAINSVILLE – “Here is what we're doing. All of y'all have been affected. It's a big deal … and you're not alone.”
Those words, spoken by Pam Wiebe, are the beginning of a local push to reach out to people who struggle with hopelessness, or suffer after a loved one takes their own life.
Wiebe has just launched NotAnOption.live, a website chock full of resources and testimony from herself and others who have lost family and friends to suicide, as well as people who may be thinking that option might be the solution to their own suffering.
Wiebe told the Register last week that some of pieces are still falling into place, with regard to all of the resources she and fellow organizer Trey Rickert plan to implement over the next few months. The website, notanoption.live, is up and running now, however, and there is a support meeting regularly.
Work on this new support network began a few years ago, when Wiebe lost a niece to suicide.
“It's a support group, a bereavement group. We call it for those who have suicide loss … We got online. I mean, I'm a counselor, I'm a pastor. And I've been dealing with people and suicide a long time, but I didn't even realize that needed until I needed it. And we couldn't find one program in Grayson County or Cooke County,” she said.
No strangers to service
Pam is a native of Gainesville and member of Gainesville High School’s Class of 1977. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Counseling Education from University of North Texas and her Master of Divinity from Trinity Theological Seminary. She went on to be the first female chaplain at the Gainesville State School. She and her husband of 43 years, Garry, co-pastor at the Christian Gathering Church in Valley View.
In 2017, she established Beyond Ministries, International – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – to help people “get beyond” issues like “addiction, depression, grief, poverty, abuse, incarceration, PTSD and the like.
Rickert grew up outside Gainesville, and eventually became an EMT/Paramedic after graduating from the University of North Texas. He worked the scenes of the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and, on his volition, went to New York after 9/11 to work on the recovery mission there.
Both Pam and Trey have lost loved ones to suicide – he, in fact, struggled with suicidal thoughts as he battled Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for years. A call to his pastor helped put him on the road to getting beyond those ideations of self-harm.
Rickert and Wiebe want to others in desperate situations to know that there is help out there, if they want it. And it doesn’t have to involve Bible study or costly medical bills or the other stumbling blocks that can pop up in hard time.
Having to make sense of a loved one taking their own life is often overwhelming.
“I call it the perfect storm,” Wiebe explained. “When you have a loss of a loved one to suicide, the big thing is the ‘Why? Did they give any indication?’ That's what people want to say. And immediately that question can put people on the defense. Like ‘I should've got that. How did we miss it?’ Because you live with the coulda, woulda shoulda. It's different than when someone dies from natural causes, or even an accident.
“And that's why we know the importance of having a support group or counseling. That's specific to people of this kind of loss. It's not saying this loss is greater. We're saying this loss is different. It has its own set of factors that just go into a normal grief group. You just don't fit in.”
Anyone who wants to learn more should email notanoption.live@gmail.com.
