Scholarship winners
The North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary presented scholarships to four recent Cooke County high school graduates. The scholarship winners were (left to right) Briley King (Valley View), Molly Fuhrmann (Lindsay), Andee Renfro (Valley View) and Kayleigh Watts (Gainesville). The NTMC Auxiliary, which is made up of volunteers, raises funds through the daily operation of the hospital gift shop, bake sales, used book sales and other events. Those funds are then used to help the hospital purchase needed equipment, as well as supporting the scholarship program for students who wish to further their education in the healthcare field.
