North Texas Medical Center has been surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and has successfully met the requirements for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with CIHQ standards and the Conditions of Participation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“CIHQ’s goal is to partner with hospitals to improve the care provided in our communities,” CIHQ CEO Richard Curtis said. “CIHQ is proud to recognize North Texas Medical Center for achieving accreditation.”
The CIHQ team toured the hospital in May, reviewed medical records, observed care practices and interviewed staff and patients.
“Any time an unannounced surveyor walks in the front doors of the hospital, there is a tendency to have a little trepidation,” NTMC CEO Tom Sledge said. “However, I know that our team makes quality patient care the first priority and that would help us achieve this milestone. We appreciate CIHQ for providing a thorough, yet educational survey and I am proud of our staff for successfully attaining our re-accreditation.”
For more information, visit ntmconline.net.
