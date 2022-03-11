North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville is easing its rules for visitors in light of the decline of COVID-19 cases and transmissions in recent weeks.
The move comes as local and state officials report drops in infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which hit Cooke County and the rest of Texas in January and early February.
NTMC will now allow two visitors at a time for patients who are not COVID-19 positive. Non-COVID-19 positive patients will also be allowed one overnight guest. Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor per day.
“We are very excited to be able to relax visitation restrictions,” NTMC CEO Tom Sledge said. “We believe that patients heal better when they are able to see their family and friends.”
The hospital is also relaxing the screening procedure for visitors. The new policy asks that visitors self-screen before entering the hospital. Anyone who feels ill or is experiencing any symptoms of COVID or any other illness should not enter the hospital.
NTMC is still requiring visitors and staff to wear masks while in the facility. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask, but those without one will be provided a mask when checking in.
“We are happy to see the COVID numbers, especially hospitalizations, decline in our community, but we have to remain diligent when it comes to keeping everyone safe,” Sledge said.
Visitation hours at NTMC are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
