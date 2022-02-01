North Texas Medical Center CEO Tom Sledge recently announced the promotion of Kristi Rigsby to the position of Vice President – Clinic Operations.
“I am honored and excited to step into this new role and expand the healthcare services we offer to meet the needs of our community,” Rigsby said.
In her new role as VP, Rigsby will ensure the initiatives of the clinics align with the goals of North Texas Medical Center. She is responsible for the management and supervision of the day-to-day operations of all of the NTMC health clinics: NTMC Health Complete Care – Pediatrics; NTMC Health Complete Care – Primary Care; NTMC Health Complete Care – Women’s Care; NTMC Health Orthopedics; NTMC Health Surgical Specialists; NTMC Health Weight Management; NTMC Sleep Wellness; and NTMC Would Care. “The creation of the Vice President – Clinic Operations position allows the organization to clearly define the reporting structures within the NTMC Health clinics and other departments of North Texas Medical Center who provide supplemental support for the NTMC Health clinics,” Sledge said.
Rigsby has worked for North Texas Medical Center for more than 10 years in various roles, including Interim Director of Practice Management last spring.
“Within a few short months, her leadership made a tangible difference in employee and patient satisfaction, as well as increased volume and revenue of the clinics,” Sledge added. “Kristi has been instrumental in the successful opening of our newest clinic, NTMC Health Complete Care.”
Rigsby has also served as the Marketing Director for NTMC, as well as the Executive Director of the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
TMC Health Complete Care is located next to the hospital at 1902 Hospital Blvd. and offers pediatric care, primary care and OBGYN services.
