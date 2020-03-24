North Texas Medical Center has suspended visitation at its facility, the hospital announced Tuesday, March 24.
The announcement, which came "in response to the recent heightened alert surrounding the [new] coronavirus (COVID-19)," says visitors are not permitted in the hospital, 1900 Hospital Blvd., with a "few limited critical exceptions."
Exceptions include a single caregiver for terminal patients impending death, pediatric patients and labor and delivery patients.
Visitors that fall within the exception will only be allowed one entry per day, a news release from the hospital states. No re-entry is allowed.
"The visitor must be at least 15 years of age and will be screened and receive a wristband upon entry," according to NTMC's release.
Entry is only available through the main entrance of the hospital, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or through the emergency department.
The hospital has not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
