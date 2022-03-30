North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) is adding Wound Care, an outpatient service offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds.
Initially, Wound Care at NTMC will focus on non-healing wounds of the lower extremities such as diabetic foot ulcers. As the service grows, the scope will expand to provide treatment and healing for a wider range of wounds.
“Our dedicated clinical staff understands the totality of the patient from a perspective of wound healing,” said Tom Sledge, CEO at NTMC. “We are working to treat not only the wound, but the underlying cause of the wound."
The clinical team keeps its referring physician partners informed of their patients’ progress with regular updates. Patients are encouraged to keep regular appointments with their referring physician while they are undergoing treatment at the NTMC Wound Care facility.
Physicians may refer their patients by calling the center at 940-612-8490. Associates are available to address referring physicians’ needs and assist in coordinating patient appointments.
The center is located inside North Texas Medical Center at 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville and will be seeing the first patients on Monday.
