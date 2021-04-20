Unusually cold temperatures have been making their way through North Texas today, Tuesday, April 20, and it’s only going to get colder, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect for parts of North Texas, including Cooke County, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Meteorologist Lamont Bain said temperatures could get around 30 degrees in Gainesville and even down into the upper 20s in some of the more rural areas along the Red River. He said between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. are expected to be the coldest Wednesday.
With the potential for frost, Bain advises everyone to protect any plants one might have growing and bring in the pets overnight.
“It’s very, very, uncommon to see the temperatures this low this time of year,” Bain said.
The record low for April 21 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was back in 1918 when it was 39 degrees. In the Gainesville area, the lowest recorded temperature for the same day was 40 degrees in 2013, according to information provided by the NWS in Fort Worth.
Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 60, Bain said.
