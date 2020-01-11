Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
442 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
TXZ091>093-100>103-111800-
/O.CON.KFWD.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-200111T1800Z/
Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-
Including the cities of Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman,
Denison, Graham, Olney, Jacksboro, Decatur, Bridgeport,
Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound
442 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain or sleet quickly
transitioning to snow. A few bursts of moderate to heavy snow
will be possible. Maximum snowfall accumulations between 1 and 2
inches will be possible mainly on grassy surfaces northwest of
the Metroplex.
* WHERE...Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Montague, Cooke, and
Grayson counties in North Texas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Light icing or snow accumulations could occur through
the mid morning hours on elevated roads and bridges which could
slow travel. Any icing or snow accumulations would melt by
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of wintry weather
may cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving, especially on
elevated surfaces.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at
drivetexas.org.
