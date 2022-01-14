The infectious Omicron strain of COVID-19 has deluged Cooke County, filling up hospital beds and causing staffing shortages in local schools.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said Omicron is more infectious than previous strains, but it doesn’t appear to be as severe yet. Nonetheless, the recent “… acceleration in the cases will lead in the near future to increases in hospitalizations on a much more rapid pace than we’ve seen in the past,” he told KGAF-AM Tuesday.
North Texas Medical Center reported 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this week, with that number expected to grow. Roughly 90 percent of NTMC’s patients had not been vaccinated when they were admitted for treatment, according to hospital officials.
“We expected a bump, but we did not expect it to more than double our patient census in the hospital,” NTMC CEO Tom Sledge told the radio station. “We’d been running along pretty late around 6-7-8 patients in the hospital with COVID. And then right after the holidays, right around the fourth of this month … we’ve jumped from that number we were running up to now 17 in the hospital in just a week.”
Sledge said the hospital had reopened its COVID-19 wing and expected to receive more nurses and techs from state health officials this week to help with the increase.
Schools missing staff, students
Local conditions are so bad that Gainesville Independent School District is taking an unplanned, five-day break from classes before reopening next Tuesday.
“We’re getting hit pretty hard with the COVID outbreak. We’ve got a good number of staff and students that are out at this point. I went around this morning and there are classes with four or five kids in it,” said DesMontes Stewart, Gainesville ISD superintendent. “We have over 30 percent of our kids out today. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to ensure we have adults in the classroom, because my staff has been hit pretty hard by this, and it’s getting very difficult to even cover classes.”
That led to the decision Wednesday to cancel classes Thursday and Friday, give custodial staff time to sanitize the school buildings and let some of the Omicron cases pass, Stewart added.
Lindsay and Valley View school districts are contending with the same staffing issues, but they have opted to keep their doors open and rely more on help from parents and the use of online instruction.
“Our biggest issue is probably like many others in a small school, it’s just staff. If it were to hit us and we were to have a significant number of folks that were missing, that would impact us pretty heavily. If anybody would be interested in subbing, please contact our offices, and we would appreciate that,” said Lindsay ISD Superintendent Trevor Rogers.
“Student attendance rates are fortunately staying pretty average around 92-93%, but more are occurring each day. The main struggle with the newest surge in cases is more around teachers having to take off because they tested positive, their child tested positive, or another family member tested positive. Keeping a full staff is our main concern, but as long as we can keep a full staff, we should be fine,” said Valley View ISD Superintendent, William Stokes.
Use precaution
Fletcher said the best ways to combat the coronavirus are the same as they’ve been for the last year – get vaccinated, quarantine at home for at least five days if you’re sick or test positive and wear masks in public. But with those practices, he said COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere.
“This is not going to be over anytime soon. We’re not going to cure COVID … it’s going to continue in the environment and in the populations and some years will be worse than others,” Fletcher told KGAF-AM. “What I’m seeing is that vaccination obviously makes it a less severe case for most people … We’ve get people that are on their third, fourth times having COVID and the ones that are vaccinated just do better. They don’t have nearly as a severe illness as the others.”
