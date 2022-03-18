Cooke County commissioners took the first necessary steps Monday to modernizing the local economy by creating a broadband advisory board, and we at the Register couldn’t be happier for our readers and neighbors.
It was an important opening move in what we hope is a concerted effort over the next year to extend reliable internet service to most, if not all, of Cooke County. It is meant to address the many gaps in cell phone and wireless data service for people who don’t live close to Gainesville, Interstate 35 or U.S. 82 – places private vendors haven’t and probably won’t extend service to because they see it as too cost prohibitive.
At first glance, some might sigh and say, “What? Another government board to waste time and spend tax money?” No, that’s not the case here. The board has no spending power and is chock full of volunteers who are familiar with how the internet works and how important it’s become to everything and everyone across the globe – “a committee of people more knowledgeable than us” – as Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes described them, including former county judge Jason Brinkley, County County Public Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence and local broadband activist Sherman Moore. Any spending decisions would be made by the Commissioners’ Court, the people entrusted to spend your tax dollars.
Moore was recently elected as Cooke County Democratic Party chair, but this is not a partisan issue for him. The retired networking executive with AT&T has leapt at the chance to work with his Republican counterparts, go so far as to start up www.connectcookecounty.com, an online petition with 800 signatures so far that he plans to present to the state’s new Broadband Development Office (BDO) to solicit some of that office’s $600 million in funding. He wants to improve local coverage, not just for his 80-acre ranch near Callisburg but also for his neighbors and others with little to no access to the Information Superhighway.
However, as Moore points out, the need for this expanded access goes well beyond quicker streaming for HBO Max or Netflix; it essential to keeping existing businesses, attracting new ones and strengthening the local economy.
“Why would an Amazon distribution center come here? It's strategically located to Dallas/Fort Worth, one of the highest growing areas in the United States. It would be an integral part of supply chain, offer pretty good paying jobs and they would probably pay for employees to go to the University of North Texas or North Central Texas College.
“Now, why would they not come here? They wouldn't come here because the amount of broadband they use to track where everything is relative to the logistics of where it is in the warehouse, what truck it is on, etc. They need to be able to network effectively with their customers – which they couldn’t do with the broadband access we have here …
“It's not a choice. We can pretend that we want the good old days, but that's an illusion. That's not deliverable into an integrated, fully-connected supply chain environment.”
Another plus to forming the broadband board now is that time is of the essence, funding-wise. The county has federal stimulus money to spend on broadband expansion, most likely in partnership with local vendors and with stipulations for cheaper service for seniors and households with school-aged children; however, that money has to be appropriated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026, according to federal rules.
There is also the matter of the state broadband office. The BDO hasn’t spent any money yet, nor has it told municipalities or schools how the money will be spent, parameters for grant writers or rules for how the locals would be able to spend whatever money they receive.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement have said publicly that he plans to lobby Austin for help and pester anyone who can help, like State Senator Drew Springer and State Rep. David Spiller. Another commissioner told the Register on background that Springer and Spiller need to be better friends to Cooke County – or else.
The important thing is that this work is starting. No more talk, no more “Wouldn’t it be nice?” A community questionnaire and planning with local schools is likely in the near term, as is a lot of fact finding by the volunteers appointed by the court.
We at the Register want to assure we will be watching the process closely, and there will be accountability if nothing gets done.
Count on it.
