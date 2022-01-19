On February 24, 1992, the doors of the Stanford House opened to the citizens 55 and over of Gainesville and surrounding area for use as a senior activity center. As noted in Stanford archives, a 10th Anniversary Reception and Open House Celebration was held Feb. 24, 2002, under the direction of then Director Carolyn Castleberry.
The center was a result of the posthumous gift left by Mattie Stanford. Castleberry noted the average daily attendance entering Stanford doors was around 100 per day. She said, “A lot of people use it, but a lot more could. Many could get considerable benefit from the Stanford House if they knew what was going on here — the fun, the joy — and without a membership fee.”
“Some individuals had walked through the doors hurting so badly inside – so alone – and walked out with new friendships made and a confirmed convert to the Stanford House activities’ rolls. Some stop by once in a while and some stop by twice a day – once in the morning and again later in the afternoon,” Castleberry said prior to her death in 2014.
As is the case today, phone calls asking if Stanford is a daycare center for senior adults have often been the norm. It is not in the sense of daycare as we know it. Stanford House is for active and independent adults who care about their quality of life and each other. Oftentimes, groups from Stanford get together on their own time – outside of Stanford – to go to dinner, church, or just take a ride around the county to take in the scenery. Friendships run deep here; bonds are made that are so important at this age when isolation and loneliness can easily set in, especially in a pandemic.
Always in need, volunteers have always been an integral and appreciated element to the Stanford House. Through assistance in the office, help with events, leading groups and activities, and looking after small maintenance and building tasks, volunteers have always made the Stanford House run smoothly and harmoniously.
Stanford House has been blessed with caring and capable directors through the years: Charles Evans served the first eight years, 1992 - 2000. Castleberry was the longest running director, serving 14 years. Kathi Kirby-Husereau became the director in 2014 and resigned in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nancy Brannon currently serves as interim director, having begun the position in March 2021.
Activities are numerous, varied, and limitless at Stanford House. Most are well established, some are seasonal, and others arise simply because someone has an interest in getting something started. Exercise, health and wellness programs, quilting, art, support groups for both loved one and caregivers, special events and celebrations, fun and games for the competitive types and the happy-go-lucky, and music for listening, learning, dancing and almost always live fills the halls and walls of the happiest place in Gainesville.
The Stanford House will celebrate its 30th year in February with several celebrations and commemorations. For more information, please call 940-668-1452 Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or visit stanfordhouse.org.
The Stanford House is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, part of the United Way and is almost entirely self-funded. It’s located at 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville.
