AUSTIN — Several Republican lawmakers representing Texas agreed there is a need for renewed infrastructure investment nationwide and even acknowledged its direct usefulness to Texas, yet all 23 of the state's conservative representatives in Congress voted against the recently signed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The law promises Texas approximately $35.44 billion in funding to shore up roads and bridges, expand universal and reliable broadband access and ensure safe drinking water. It also sets aside money to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network and prepare infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber attacks and extreme weather events.
Rep. Troy Nehls, whose district includes parts of the Houston-metro area, said he voted against the bill because it provides money for electric vehicle charging stations — “an assault on oil and gas” — and because it only allotted a small percentage— “10%” of total funding — toward meaningful infrastructure like roads and bridges.
But of the total $35.44 billion, more than $30.4 billion — or nearly 86% of the total — is earmarked specifically for roads, bridges, waterways and expanding rural broadband, according to White House documents. The remainder will fund wildfire and cyberattack protection as well and public transportation and airport investments.
The bill also dedicates $3.5 billion to weatherize energy infrastructure across the country in response to extreme weather events, but the exact dollar amount Texas will receive on this line item is not yet known.
According to White House data, Texas has experienced 67 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020 costing the state up to $200 billion in damages. This includes devastating hurricanes like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 which had a direct impact on Nehls’s constituents and left $125 billion in damage.
Nonetheless, Nehls said he couldn’t support it.
“Don't get me wrong, there are some good things in the bill, but it's still a bad bill,” Nehls said. “There's too much bad in the bill.”
For example, he said the bill tags $408 million for electric vehicle charging stations in Texas. Nehls said it is not the responsibility of taxpayers to build EV stations as it is also not the responsibility of taxpayers to build gas stations.
While he noted that the country is moving toward more renewable energy sources, he accused the Biden Administration of “trying to jam it down our throat.”
“If I have to vote again today, I would vote the same way,” Nehls said.
Rep. Pat Fallon, whose district is located in northeast Texas, said he could not support the bill because it is “chock-full of wasteful spending and radical policies,” adding that Congress should have focused solely on roads, bridges, waterways and expanding rural broadband.
“The federal government has a role to play in the maintenance of our nation’s infrastructure, but the legislation signed by President Biden is not a package I can support,” Fallon said.
Fallon added that if Democratic leaders continue to push similar legislation, it “will cripple our economy,” even as some state economists have said infrastructure funding is the safest economic stimulus bet to make.
Oppositely, all 13 Texas Democratic representatives voted in favor of the bill, many touting how it will only bring positive economic results to their districts..
Colin Allred, who represents communities in northeast Dallas, said the investments will create jobs and reduce congestion for his constituents.
“Because of our rapid growth in North Texas, investment in infrastructure isn’t just optional—it is a necessity. This bill does just that,” Allred said. “Everything in this package will work to create jobs, reduce congestion and grow our economy.”
Similarly, Rep. Henry Cuellar highlighted in a statement the bill’s ability to bring 2 million U.S. jobs per year over the course of a decade.
“This historic infrastructure investment is a win for my district, a win for Texas, and a win for all Americans,” Cuellar said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest critical funding for our crumbling roads, bridges, and other physical infrastructure.”
Long term effects
Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said the funding will only help the Texas economy continue to flourish, stating that the investments will raise the growth rate which in turn increases output in the economy.
She added that the extent that it increases productivity could also lead to wage increases for workers.
“Generally, in economics, we view infrastructure spending as a very positive form of federal spending,” Orrenius said. “When infrastructure is improved, that increases the efficiency of the economy and the productivity of the economy.”
The bill also promises new jobs with the White House projecting to add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.
Orrenius said that if there was one snag that could come from the infrastructure bill, it is its reliance on labor availability and smooth supply chains, both of which are currently seeing difficulties. She added that this is only an issue if it is still occurring when the money is distributed and projects begin—which she predicts is still a year out, at the earliest.
The increasing costs of supplies could also mean dollars will not go as far, she said.
“There's really no negative that I could think of in terms of investing in infrastructure,” Orrenius said. “It’s a long run investment in the capital stock of the country—that increases productivity.”
Mike Davis, a clinical professor of economics at Southern Methodist University, is more hesitant of guaranteed benefits saying as far as he could tell, the decisions on funding allotments were not done with any cost-benefit analysis or planned with specific projects in mind. Instead, Congress identified a dollar amount and then decided how to divide it.
Nonetheless, Davis agrees that compared to other stimulus package options, infrastructure is an investment that can be seen and that’s a benefit—but who, where and what remains to be answered.
“There was not careful and considered project analysis, certainly not on a project by project basis,” Davis said. “That's why it's so hard to even speak to the economic consequences of this because we don't know yet.”
What Texas is expected to receive
• Federal highway programs: $26.9 billion
• Public transportation: $3.3 billion
• Drinking water infrastructure (and removing lead pipes): $2.9 billion
• Airports: $1.2 billion
• Bridge replacement and repairs: $537 million
• Electric vehicle charging network: $408 million
• Broadband expansion: $100 million minimum
• Wildfire protection: $53 million
• Cyberattacks protection: $42 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.