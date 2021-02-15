Relief for area residents braving frigid temperatures because of power outages is in sight.
Starting at 7 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 15, the city of Gainesville is opening a shelter for the general public at the North Central Texas College gymnasium, 1525 W. California St.
According to a news release issued by Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger, cots and bedding may not be initially available. Those seeking shelter will need to bring their own bedding and personal toiletries. Everyone is asked to bring any necessary charging devices they made need, as well.
The Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., remains available to the public as a warming station only.
Coronavirus precautions will remain in effect at the warming station and shelter. Face masks are required. Pets will not be accepted at the warming station or shelter, according to the release.
According to the release, the city and Cooke County Emergency Management are working as a joint emergency operations center and are operating at the highest level of readiness.
Grimes-Sieger works as the city’s emergency management officer and spokeswoman.
For those residents choosing to stay at home and have lost power, officials ask you do the following:
Disconnect appliances and electronics
Keep freezers and refrigerators closed
Have a flashlight and batteries
Place generators 20 ft. away from the house
Close blinds and curtains to keep in heat
Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat
Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing
Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body
Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors
For those who still have power, conservation remains critical and ERCOT is urging all Texans to limit and reduce electric use as possible, city emergency officials said.
